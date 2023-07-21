Goalkeeper Elia Caprile left Elland Road last year, returning to his native Italy to join Bari on a permanent basis. He has gone from strength to strength since departing West Yorkshire, impressing for his new club and earning caps for the Italy under-21 side.
According to GianlucaDiMazrio.com, he is set to join Serie A champions Napoli for a fee worth between €6m and €7m. The report also claims 25 per cent of this fee will go to Leeds due to the terms of the agreement that took him to Bari.
Caprile did not make a single first-team appearance for Leeds, although was named as a substitute in the Premier League on numerous occasions. His final season as a contracted Leeds player was spent away from the club, out on loan at Italian outfit Pro Patria.
GianlucaDiMarzio.com claims Caprile will pen a five-year deal at Napoli and immediately join Empoli on loan.