All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Leeds United reportedly set to benefit from former Whites goalkeeper Elia Caprile moving from Bari to Napoli

Leeds United are reportedly set to benefit from a former player switching clubs.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Goalkeeper Elia Caprile left Elland Road last year, returning to his native Italy to join Bari on a permanent basis. He has gone from strength to strength since departing West Yorkshire, impressing for his new club and earning caps for the Italy under-21 side.

According to GianlucaDiMazrio.com, he is set to join Serie A champions Napoli for a fee worth between €6m and €7m. The report also claims 25 per cent of this fee will go to Leeds due to the terms of the agreement that took him to Bari.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caprile did not make a single first-team appearance for Leeds, although was named as a substitute in the Premier League on numerous occasions. His final season as a contracted Leeds player was spent away from the club, out on loan at Italian outfit Pro Patria.

Most Popular
Caprile left Elland Road last year. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesCaprile left Elland Road last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Caprile left Elland Road last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

GianlucaDiMarzio.com claims Caprile will pen a five-year deal at Napoli and immediately join Empoli on loan.

Related topics:ItalyElland Road