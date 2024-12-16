Leeds United 'set' to beat Sunderland and Manchester United to signing of goalkeeper
The goalkeeping department at Elland Road has been under scrutiny of late, with some high-profile mistakes from Illan Meslier drawing criticism.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leeds are set to hand Cook a three-year deal following a successful trial.
However, at 17, it appears unlikely Cook will be immediately considered for first-team action.
Manchester United and Sunderland are both thought to have wanted the stopper, who has been tipped for a bright future in the game.
Reports have indicated the Australian has a British passport and is keen to test his ability in the English game.
If he does indeed link up with the Whites, it appears likely will initially challenge for minutes in the under-18s or under-21s squads.
He would join the likes of Harry Christy, Darryl Ombang and Rory Mahady as a goalkeeping prospect at the club.
At senior level, Meslier’s competition comes from former Newcastle United and Hull City stopper Karl Darlow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.