Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley represented in Yorkshire Team of the Week

A caring, sharing Yorkshire Post Team of the Week on this occasion, with four clubs receiving two playing nominations apiece.

Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough received dual honours. In total, seven club were represented and who is the gaffer?

Here’s the line-up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, since you ask.

Goalkeeper

Cameron Dawson (Rotherham United)

Not a vintage weekend for keepers in truth, but Dawson deserved the nod as without him, the Millers would have been on the receiving end of a thumping at Oakwell.

Defence

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

Starting to enjoy life at Elland Road and was full of energy and enterprise against QPR, helping himself to a goal.

Jayden Bogle impressed for Leeds United in their win over Queens Park Rangers. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Marc Roberts (Barnsley)

Kept the back door firmly shut on derby day to continue his impressive form. A calming influence.

Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)

No-nonsense in the Steel City showdown and has become a huge player and character in every sense in his short time at the Lane.

Georgie Gent (Barnsley)

Gave Rotherham plenty of bother in an effervescent showing. Fully justifying his return to the starting line-up.

Midfield

Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Displayed further evidence that he is Jonny Howson’s heir apparent. Run the show in Boro’s blitzing of Luton.

Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)

The latest in a long list of classy contributions. A pain in the Rs for Rangers.

Herbie Kane (Huddersfield Town)

The Terriers’ quality performer at Crawley and helped himself to a tidy goal.

Attacking midfield

Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers)

Very bubbly performance from the West Ham loanee in a big game against fellow high-fliers Notts County.

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Involved in all five Boro goals against Luton and scored two crackers. His second was a real gem. Classy stuff.

Forward

Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United)

Wrote his name down in Blades folklore in front of the Shoreham Street End to settle the Steel City derby.