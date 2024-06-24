Leeds United and Sheffield United are reportedly among the clubs tracking former Liverpool and Preston North End winger Liam Millar.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has been on the books of Swiss side Basel since 2021. He drew plenty of attention last term, taking to the Championship like a duck to water during his season-long loan at Preston.

Following the conclusion of his Deepdale stint, Millar has been linked with a return to England’s second tier. Sheffield United have been linked with the winger, while The Athletic have claimed Leeds and Burnley are also keen on the former Preston star.

Liam Millar impressed on loan at Preston North End last season. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Millar is currently on international duty, playing under former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch at the Copa America for Canada. He made himself known to Leeds fans last season, giving Archie Gray a particularly torrid time in the Boxing Day meeting between the Lilywhites and the Whites.

Millar cut his teeth within Fulham and Liverpool’s youth systems and is said to be keen on returning to England and pushing towards the Premier League.

Speaking to The Athletic, Millar said: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage,”