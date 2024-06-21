Sheffield United reportedly have a deal in place to sign former Liverpool and Preston North End winger Liam Millar from Basel.

The 24-year-old is currently on international duty with Canada, competing in the Copa America. However, Adam Oxley of the BBC has claimed the Blades have a deal in place to sign him upon the conclusion of the tournament.

A product of Fulham and Liverpool’s academies, Millar has been on the books of Basel since 2021 when he left Anfield. Last season, he was loaned out to Preston and established himself as a key figure at Deepdale.

Tricky and direct, Millar caught the eye over the course of his 35 Championship outings. He notched five goals for the Lilywhites and also supplied five assists.

Liam Millar starred for Preston North End last season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

His exploits led to links with Burnley and Sunderland, although the Blades appear to have won the race for his signature.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to see his squad strengthened this summer. Last season was dismal for the Blades, as they fell out of the Premier League without putting up much of a fight.

Millar, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, would arguably be a coup for the club. He was among the most dangerous attacking outlets not on the books of a top-six Championship side last season.

In order to make way for new additions, Sheffield United have allowed a number of senior players to depart. Max Lowe has crossed the Steel City divide to join Sheffield Wednesday, while goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is reportedly close to joining West Ham United.