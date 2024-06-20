West Ham 'agree terms' with Sheffield United star with former Rangers man set for two-year deal

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
West Ham United have reportedly agreed terms with Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Bramall Lane and the Blades have confirmed he will be seeking pastures new. He appears set for an immediate return to the Premier League, with West Ham set to add the stopper to their ranks.

According to Sky Sports, he will pen a two-year deal and join officially on a free transfer when his Blades deal is up. He is moving on having made 112 appearances for Sheffield United since 2020.

In a farewell statement posted on Instagram, Foderingham said: “Thank you for the love and support it has been a hell of a ride. Some great memories I will cherish for life time.

Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Wes Foderingham is leaving Sheffield United after four years at the club. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Although I have loved playing for this football club it is time for a change. I wish the club all the best in the future and hopefully the team can bounce back next season.

"To my teammates, you boys have been like family over the last few seasons. No matter how difficult it has been at times we as a group always remained strong and I thank you all for your support and friendship.”

Foderingham is one of five senior players to have left Bramall Lane since the end of the season and it appears he will be the second to find a new club. Max Lowe has already penned new terms, joining Sheffield United’s bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

