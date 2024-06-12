Sheffield Wednesday 'in advanced talks' about signing former Derby County man from Sheffield United
The 27-year-old’s time at Bramall Lane is up, four years on from his move to South Yorkshire from Derby County. It appears he could be making a shock move, crossing the Sheffield divide to link up with the Owls.
According to The Star, Wednesday are in talks about bringing Lowe to Hillsborough with a medical anticipated at the end of the week. If a deal is indeed struck, he would be a free transfer addition to the Wednesday ranks.
Lowe has already crossed a rivalry divide in his career, joining Nottingham Forest on loan despite having previously represented their bitter rivals Derby. He is a product of the Rams academy and represented England at various youth levels on his way up the age groups.
He has struggled with injuries as a Blade and spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Forest. However, he still managed to rack up 53 appearances for the club. Over the course of those appearances, the attack-minded left-back registered nine assists and one goal.
Wednesday have been linked with an array of figures as they look to strengthen their squad over the summer. Experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer has been strongly linked, while Arsenal prospect Mika Biereth is also said to be a target.
There have also been outgoings, with Will Vaulks the latest to seek pastures new. The popular midfielder has joined newly-promoted Championship side Oxford United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.