Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set to secure the signature of former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

A seasoned stopper, Hamer is available as a free agent having been released by Watford at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, it appears he may be closing in on a new deal elsewhere in the Championship.

According to the BBC’s Rob Staton, the 36-year-old is set to be added to the Owls ranks ahead of Danny Rohl’s first full season at the helm. A move to Hillsborough would reunite Hamer with Wednesday coach Chris Powell, who he worked under at Charlton Athletic.

Although arguably not a glamorous addition, Hamer would add a plethora of experience to the Owls squad. His arrival would also cast doubt upon the future of Cameron Dawson, who played second fiddle to loanee James Beadle last season.

Wednesday have been linked with another move for Beadle, who is contracted to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. If another deal for Beadle is struck, it would be assumed among fans that Hamer would provide cover and competition. If this came to fruition, Dawson would seemingly be out of the picture completely.