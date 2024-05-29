Sheffield United stalwart's new club confirmed after Bramall Lane farewell
The 31-year-old was released by the Blades at the end of the 2023/24 season, freeing the defender up to seek pastures new. His release brought an end to a seven-year association with the club, which began in 2017 when he joined from Milton Keynes Dons.
He has now moved to Greece, the country he represents at international level, for a fresh start.
Speaking to the official Panathinaikos, translated from Greek, Baldock said: "I wanted to change teams and goals, after seven years at Sheffield [United]. Essentially, I was looking for a great opportunity in my career and Panathinaikos gave it to me.
"When I learned of the interest of Panathinaikos, I was excited and basically everything happened very quickly, without any special negotiations.
“Something worked inside me that gave me a particularly positive aura about Panathinaikos' outlook. It probably relates to the stories of my father, who has Greek roots and the first football game he watched in his life was at the home of Panathinaikos in a league match.
"He had spoken to me in the best words about my new team. I could have gone to other leagues, but I chose Panathinaikos because I want to play in a leading team, win titles, play in European competitions."
