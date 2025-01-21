Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rotherham United represented in Yorkshire Team of the Week
Leeds United were afforded three player votes following a 3-0 derby win over Sheffield Wednesday, while there were two apiece for big promotion rivals Sheffield United, rejuvenated Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.
Six clubs were represented. And who is the gaffer?
Here’s the team in a 4-4-2 line-up.
Goalkeeper
Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Doncaster Rovers)
Rock-solid for Rovers who secured a fine away win at Gillingham.
Defence
Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)
A buccaneering presence down the right.
Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)
Excellent at the back as City ended their 40-year Brunton Park hoodoo.
Alfie Jones (Hull City)
Captain’s performance as the Tigers registered a priceless and unexpected road success at Millwall.
Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)
Special day for the East Anglian against Norwich. His first home goals at Bramall Lane, a long-range strike and cool penalty.
Midfield
Manor Solomon (Leeds United)
Another tidy goal and didn’t give Wednesday a moments’ peace.
Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
Another classy display. Reassuringly consistent.
Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)
His combinations with O’Hare were a joy. Almost brought the house down with an audacious strike from halfway. Pure quality.
Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
His manager thinks he is the best winger in League Two ‘by a country mile’ and showcased evidence of that at Gillingham. Fine strike.
Forwards
Andre Green (Rotherham United)
Impish, beguiling performance and showed what he brings to the table against Charlton.
Mallik Wilks (Rotherham United)
A real irritant for the Addicks and enjoying an impressive run of form for the galvanised Millers.
Manager/head coach: Ruben Selles (Hull City)
