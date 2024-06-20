Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Burnley are reportedly close to recruiting Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new head coach.

Burnley have been managerless since Bayern Munich swooped to prise Vincent Kompany away from Turf Moor. They have since been linked with a raft of names, with Premier League icon van Nistelrooy among them.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Burnley are close to securing van Nistelrooy as their new head coach. He was most recently in charge of PSV Eindhoven in his native Netherlands, but left citing a lack of support.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been heavily linked with the Burnley vacancy. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

However, the Burnley Express have claimed the Clarets are not in fact close to appointing the Dutcman. The report claims that although he is part of a wide conversation, a deal is not close to being struck.

Burnley fans, therefore are still wondering who will lead the club into the 2024/25 season. Whoever does land the job will be tasked with leading the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.