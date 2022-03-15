Here’s our line-up including some welcome representation for Barnsley and Bradford City players. The formation? 4-3-3 since you asked.

Goalkeeper

Wednesday's hat-trick man Saido Berahino. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

A solid last line of defence as City kick-started the Mark Hughes era with an excellent victory and performance at high-flying Forest Green.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

A strong character and how Leeds need a few of those in the weeks ahead. Stepped up to the plate and produced an authoritative display on a big, big afternoon against Norwich.

Rodrigo celebrates his first-half goal against Norwich City. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Michal Helik (Barnsley)

Him and Mads Andersen have been imposing in recent times for the Reds and they will need to maintain their form to give Poya Asbaghi’s side the best chance of Championship survival.

Made blocks galore against Fulham and kept out goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Yann Songo’o (Bradford City)

Barnsley's Carlton Morris celebrates his first-half penalty against Fulham. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Has suffered with his Bantams team-mates of late, but produced a very good response at Forest Green. Good job.

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

After being bullied by Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White at Bramall Lane, Fry got back on-message with a towering performance at the New Den, just when it was needed.

Danny Ward and Josh Knight challenge for a high ball. ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Midfield

Showed what he could offer again on a huge afternoon in the season of Leeds United against Norwich. Senior players were assigned with fronting up and he did just that. Covered the miles and linked play well.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Bossed the engine room on a vintage afternoon for the Owls against Cambridge.

Added to his goals tally with a fine 25-yarder and set up his side’s opener.

Rodrigo (Leeds United)

Reacted in the best way possible after a torrid night against Aston Villa. Found the net and produced some quality contributions. A much-needed positive performance and credit to Jesse Marsch for sticking with him.

Forwards

Saido Berahino (Sheffield Wednesday)

Showed what he brings to the party with a dazzling hat-trick and illustrated that he may, just may, be a trump card for the Owls in the run-in.

Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

One of the consistent performers of the season in his position across all Yorkshire clubs this term.

Struck twice at West Brom, a goal from a chargedown and good instincts for his second. Having an excellent campaign.

Carlton Morris (Barnsley)

Leading by deeds and example from the front for Barnsley and earned and scored a key penalty against Fulham.

Manager/head coach

Mark Hughes (Bradford City)