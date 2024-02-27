And who gets the managers’ vote? Here’s the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ike Ugbo notched twice for Sheffield Wednesday against Bristol City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Made some contributions on a big night for Leeds against top-of-the-table Leicester. Denied Patson Daka in the first half and made a brilliant reaction save to thwart Stephy Mavididi in the second period.

Defence

Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A incessant raider down the right against Bristol City and becoming a real fans’ favourite at Hillsborough. Has taken to Championship life well.

Sean Morrison (Rotherham United)

Captain’s stuff from the veteran and his trademark long-throws were a weapon at QPR. A character and a leader for the Millers.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Having a grand time of it of late and was immaculate in his defensive duties in a six-pointer versus West Brom.

Josh Earl (Barnsley)

Another quality display against Derby. Looks like he has been part of the furniture at Oakwell for ages.

Midfield

Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three goals and four assists in his loan spell at Rovers already. How to win friends and influence people. ‘Sign him up’ as Donny fans sang.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

In the mood for goals again, especially at Oakwell. Made it four in two matches with a brilliant volley and a clinical header to down Derby.

Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)

Involved in Adelakun’s goal and his non-stop performance was duly noted by Grant McCann as Rovers made it five unbeaten.

Forwards

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

Heart as big as a bucket and persisted admirably to help Leeds secure a marquee win against marquee opponents in dramatic fashion. Involved in two United goals. A talisman.

Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came off the bench and helped himself to his first goals in Town colours since December 12. Netted with a superb header and then flicked in a cross to give the Terriers a huge three points at Watford.

Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Five goals in four matches and the difference against Bristol City. Has now scored more goals than he managed in 22 games on loan at Cardiff.