Leeds United stance on Sheffield United target clarified following Peterborough United chief hint

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
Leeds United have not had a bid accepted for Peterborough United’s Sheffield United-linked defender Harrison Burrows, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Bramall Lane, although concern emerged among the Bramall Lane faithful following comments made by Peterborough’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

He seemingly hinted there was interest from Leeds, after claiming five Championship clubs had lodged bids for the attack-minded full-back. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have reported that the Whites have not seen an offer accepted.

On talkSPORT, MacAnthony said: “We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him, we've accepted bids off a couple and it's down to the player with those clubs and I'm not going to talk any further about that.

Harrison Burrows has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarrison Burrows has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Harrison Burrows has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

“He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we are sad to lose him but I am looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League.”

It was mentioned by a presenter that Sheffield United had conducted good business in the window, seemingly to push MacAnthony into elaborating on Burrows’ admirers

He replied: "So have Leeds, so have a few others. There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping, so we still have a bit to do.”

