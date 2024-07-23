Peterborough United chairman discusses Sheffield United target and seemingly drops Leeds United hint
The 22-year-old, a wing-back by trade, is a graduate of the Peterborough academy who is now among the club’s key players. He enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season, registering 15 assists in League One.
Sheffield United have been heavily linked with a swoop as they look to shuffle their pack following relegation from the Premier League. MacAnthony regularly appears on talkSPORT and has spoken candidly about the level of interest in Burrows.
Speaking on the radio station, he said: “We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him, we've accepted bids off a couple and it's down to the player with those clubs and I'm not going to talk any further about that.
“He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we are sad to lose him but I am looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League.”
It was pointed out Sheffield United had done some “good business”, seemingly in an effort to draw more out of MacAnthony regarding Burrows’ suitors. He did, however, hint that Leeds may be among them.
He replied: "So have Leeds, so have a few others. There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping, so we still have a bit to do.”
