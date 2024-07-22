Chris Wilder's "disappointment" at losing Jayden Bogle to Leeds United could be eased by the arrival of summer-long target Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United.

After four transfers in and with 11 senior players out, business at Sheffield United had hit something of a logjam with the club waiting to hear if a proposed takeover by an American consortium would go through. As they have learnt the hard way in the past, it is not something that can be take for granted.

And although Wilder has made it clear in public for months that he did not want to lose Bogle, the right wing-back's move to Elland Road for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m has given some scope for the signings manager Wilder insists are essential this week.

Striker Benie Traore is also expected to join Basel after a transfer last summer which did not work out. The Blades have still not given up on Oli McBurnie, presenting a new contract offer to the striker who is training with them despite his previous deal expiring.

The Blades are perhaps fortunate that last season's League One player of the year Burrows is still available having reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United some time ago.

Sheffield United have already signed one left-back this summer in Sam McCallum, having released Max Lowe to join their city rivals Wednesday, and hope to have Rhys Norrington-Davies back in training this week after an injury-plagued couple of years.

But 22-year-old Burrows could add an extra attacking dimension to their play, as he showed with six league goals and 15 assists for Posh last season. He scored another six in cup competitions.

Although a fixture at left-back last season, Burrows has played across the midfield in the past for Posh, whilst left-footer McCallum has made a few appearances at right-back for Coventry City.

SWITCHING SIDES: Jayden Bogle has left Sheffield United for Leeds United

Norrington-Davies, whose return from an October 22 hamstring rupture lasted just seven games last season before a setback, has played in a back three.

That is a position that Bogle's departure – on top of George Baldock's – has left the club light in, but Wilder said he had no choice but to sell.

Bogle's contract was due to expire this summer, and although the club triggered a 12-month extension it only opened the risk of having an unhappy player for one more season before he left on a free transfer if they did not cash in now.

"That was a disappointing one to lose but we move on.," said Wilder.

GOAL THREAT: Peterborough United left-back Harrison Burrows

"In an ideal world we don't want players to run their contract down but I can't force him, I can't put a gun to his head and a pen in his hand to sign a contract for Sheff United.

"He made it clear to me he saw his future elsewhere, at Leeds United. The best thing when players do that is to try and get the best price possible for the football club.

"I bought Jayden in and I thought it was one of the best deals we did for him and Max Lowe at the time, it was under three or four million (pounds) for both of them.

"Hopefully Sheffield United fans won't leave a little bit on him and remember him in a poor light because he's done well for us and he's somebody we enjoyed coaching and working with.

"I said in the press many a time last year he was an outstanding player for us and we'd have loved to have been in a position to negotiate and try and sign a longer contract but we had to make decisions.

"I think we've got a reasonable price for him."

Now Wilder, who has also lost Cameron Archer, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Oliver Norwood, Chris Basham and Jordan Amissah this summer as well as seeing loan players Ben Brereton Díaz, Yasser Larouci and James McAtee return to their parent clubs, is putting pressure on his board help him add new signings ahead of August 9's opening Championship game at Preston North End.

"There has to be," he said. "I'd like to think there will be movement. There's no bids for any of our players.

"We need to bring good players in. So far the players we've brought in we're delighted with and I'm sure everybody will do everything we can to help construct a team we all want to watch, get behind and be proud of."

The financial constraints at Bramall Lane which will see the club start the Championship season on minus two points, led to then-20-year-old striker Traore being thrown in at the Premier League deep end after fewer than 50 appearances in the Swedish top division and he struggled, failing to score in three starts and five substitute appearances before being loaned to Nantes in January. He is now expected to join Basel.

So far the Blades have signed Callum O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and McCallam, and paid a fee for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore in what Wilder called a "swappish" deal with Jebbison going the other way.