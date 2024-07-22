Sheffield United make 'contract offer' amid uncertainty surrounding former Barnsley and Bradford City man
The forward is officially a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Bramall Lane. He could be snapped up by a club for free, although reports have indicated the Blades hope he stays put.
According to The Star, Sheffield United have offered fresh terms to the 28-year-old as they look to convince him his future is in South Yorkshire. He is thought to be training with the club for fitness as he remains in a state of limbo.
It has been claimed the matter has been complicated by the takeover process at Bramall Lane, which is going on in the background while Chris Wilder looks to put together a squad.
McBurnie joined Sheffield United from Swansea City in 2019 and has experienced plenty of ups and downs during his time at the club. He was part of the Blades side that stunned the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, as well as the side that fell out of the top flight in 2021.
Last year, he helped the club regain Premier League status but was unable to prevent the club losing it almost immediately. He has amassed 159 appearances in Sheffield United colours, scoring 29 goals and registering seven assists.
He started his career at Bradford City, later being snapped up by Swansea. While cutting his teeth in Wales, he enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barnsley.
