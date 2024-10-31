Leeds United star opens up on his growth since arriving at Elland Road as an 'introvert'
The Belgium-born defender arrived in England as a teenager, linking up with Leeds as his future with Dutch giants Ajax looked uncertain.
After initially linking up with the club’s under-23 side, Struijk developed into a first-team figure under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.
Now a senior player at just 25, Struijk has been wearing the captain armband with regular skipper Ethan Ampadu sidelined by injury.
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Struijk said: "When I was younger, I always said no to being captain. I never saw myself as the talking type but the longer I have stayed here and the more I have played, the more I enjoy seeing what I can do to influence other people.
"It is an honour to wear it. It gives me good responsibility. I'm up for the challenge.
"I was more of an introvert when I came to the club but that has gone a little bit out of the door because I can't be like that when I have to be a leader on the pitch.
"I would have thought it was impossible [to become captain], but I'm grateful for all of the steps I have made so far and the people who have helped me along the way."
Injury curtailed Struijk’s 2023/24 campaign and he could only watch on as Leeds missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.
He said: "The end of last season was tough, especially not being there for the team and not being involved because of the injury.
"My main goal was to come back this season - fresh, strong, healthy and ready to play. I'm happy with the minutes I'm getting because playing football always makes you feel good. The more I can do it, the better for me."