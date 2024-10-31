Pascal Struijk has opened up on his growth from an introvert into a vocal leader for Leeds United.

The Belgium-born defender arrived in England as a teenager, linking up with Leeds as his future with Dutch giants Ajax looked uncertain.

After initially linking up with the club’s under-23 side, Struijk developed into a first-team figure under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

Now a senior player at just 25, Struijk has been wearing the captain armband with regular skipper Ethan Ampadu sidelined by injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Struijk said: "When I was younger, I always said no to being captain. I never saw myself as the talking type but the longer I have stayed here and the more I have played, the more I enjoy seeing what I can do to influence other people.

Pascal Struijk is a regular fixture in the heart of the Leeds United defence. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

"It is an honour to wear it. It gives me good responsibility. I'm up for the challenge.

"I was more of an introvert when I came to the club but that has gone a little bit out of the door because I can't be like that when I have to be a leader on the pitch.

"I would have thought it was impossible [to become captain], but I'm grateful for all of the steps I have made so far and the people who have helped me along the way."

He said: "The end of last season was tough, especially not being there for the team and not being involved because of the injury.