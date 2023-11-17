Leeds United star reveals he is still in touch with former Middlesbrough manager and 'lovely' ex-Whites boss
The 30-year-old has worked under six managers across his five years at Elland Road, including former caretaker boss Michael Skubala.
Speaking to comedian Joe Wilkinson on the ‘My Mate’s a Footballer’ podcast, Bamford admitted he is still in touch with former Leeds head coach Javi Gracia.
He said: “There’s been quite a few managers who I’ve had really good relationships with. One of the ones who came in last year, Javi Gracia, even now I still speak to him and his staff. They were lovely."
Gracia was drafted in to help steer Leeds away from the Premier League relegation zone in February.
However, with the Whites staring relegation in the face, the Spaniard was axed and replaced by Sam Allardyce in a final roll of the dice.
Gracia is not the only manager Bamford still speaks to, as he also revealed he remains close with his former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka.
He explained: “One of the other guys I had when I was at Middlesbrough, called Aitor [Karanka]. Even now, since I left Middlesbrough, because I was only on loan when he was there, I’ve always been close to him. We speak every so often.
“It’s one of them where the managers you’re closest with, you tend to still have a relationship even when you’re not playing under them or they’ve left, vice-versa.”