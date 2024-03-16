It was a tough night at the office for the Rhinos, who flew out of the traps but failed to build a healthy lead before the Saints roared back to clinch an 18-8 victory.

Watching on were Rutter and Meslier, who recently sported Rhinos shirts having completed media duties with French compatriots Justin Sangaré and Mickaël Goudemand. Rutter made his presence at Headingley known with an Instagram story post captioned ‘let’s go’.

The appearance did not mark Rutter’s first public show of interest in another sport, as he recently revealed himself to be the owner of a race horse named Bopedro.

Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier watched on as Leeds Rhinos faced St Helens. Image George Wood/Getty Images

Having endured a difficult start to life at Leeds, Rutter has been a revelation in the Championship this term and registered an impressive 15 league assists.

Signed for a club-record fee in January 2023, he was a bit-part player as the Whites fell out of the Premier League but has emerged as a key figure under Daniel Farke.