Leeds United stars in attendance as Leeds Rhinos fall to Super League defeat against St Helens

Leeds Rhinos were cheered on by Leeds United stars Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier in their defeat to St Helens.
Tom Coates
Published 16th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 10:26 GMT

It was a tough night at the office for the Rhinos, who flew out of the traps but failed to build a healthy lead before the Saints roared back to clinch an 18-8 victory.

Watching on were Rutter and Meslier, who recently sported Rhinos shirts having completed media duties with French compatriots Justin Sangaré and Mickaël Goudemand. Rutter made his presence at Headingley known with an Instagram story post captioned ‘let’s go’.

The appearance did not mark Rutter’s first public show of interest in another sport, as he recently revealed himself to be the owner of a race horse named Bopedro.

Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier watched on as Leeds Rhinos faced St Helens. Image George Wood/Getty ImagesGeorginio Rutter and Illan Meslier watched on as Leeds Rhinos faced St Helens. Image George Wood/Getty Images
Having endured a difficult start to life at Leeds, Rutter has been a revelation in the Championship this term and registered an impressive 15 league assists.

Signed for a club-record fee in January 2023, he was a bit-part player as the Whites fell out of the Premier League but has emerged as a key figure under Daniel Farke.

He has helped get Leeds on track for a return to the Premier League and ahead of the weekend fixtures, Farke’s men sit second in the Championship table.

