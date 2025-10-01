Leeds United steady as she goes, Sheffield United's unsteady start and 'Jekyll and Hyde' Hull City - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show we consider another valuable point towards survival gained by Leeds United but was it another opportunity missed having conceded so late at home to Bournemouth.
In the Championship, Sheffield United enjoyed a brief glimmer of hope with a narrow victory at Chris Wilder’s former club OXford United, only to be brought crashing back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall lane on Tuesday night.
The off-field issues which have dogged Sheffield Wednesday all summer continue, with the latest stories suggesting Owls players are considering refusing to train afternot being paid once again by owner Dejphon Chansiri.
Hull City once again showed their Jekyll and Hyde trait when coming from 2-0 down at home to Preston North End to secure a valuable point.
In League One, Bradford City - who head to second-bottom Rotherham United on Thursday night - continue to set the pace, their cause aided by a shock 1-0 defeat for Cardiff against struggling Burton Albion on Tuesday, but is there cause for concern at two of the Bantams’ Yorkshire rivals.
Doncaster Rovers are in the midst of a mini-slump having suffered three straight league defeats, while Barnsley are in a similar position, losing twice on the trot and dropping out of the play-off spots along with Grant McCann’s team.
