THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show we consider another valuable point towards survival gained by Leeds United but was it another opportunity missed having conceded so late at home to Bournemouth.

In the Championship, Sheffield United enjoyed a brief glimmer of hope with a narrow victory at Chris Wilder’s former club OXford United, only to be brought crashing back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall lane on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The off-field issues which have dogged Sheffield Wednesday all summer continue, with the latest stories suggesting Owls players are considering refusing to train afternot being paid once again by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

.

Hull City once again showed their Jekyll and Hyde trait when coming from 2-0 down at home to Preston North End to secure a valuable point.

In League One, Bradford City - who head to second-bottom Rotherham United on Thursday night - continue to set the pace, their cause aided by a shock 1-0 defeat for Cardiff against struggling Burton Albion on Tuesday, but is there cause for concern at two of the Bantams’ Yorkshire rivals.

Doncaster Rovers are in the midst of a mini-slump having suffered three straight league defeats, while Barnsley are in a similar position, losing twice on the trot and dropping out of the play-off spots along with Grant McCann’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.