A new regime is in place at Leeds United.

The EFL have approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, the strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers. The sale brings an end to the six-year ownership of Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

Paraag Marathe will serve as chairman, with Angus Kinnear remaining as CEO and Rudy Cline-Thomas joining as co-owner and vice-chairman. The club is also being backed by some high-profile minority investors.

Takeovers often spark discussions about how much money a club will have to spend under their new owners. Reported net worth is a useful figure to reference when judging how wealthy new owners are.

Here is the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises and how it compares to the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners.

2 . Burnley - Alan Pace Net worth not reported Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited No reported net worth Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid Reported net worth: $200m Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales