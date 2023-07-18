All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Leeds United takeover: 49ers Enterprises net worth vs owners of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea

A new regime is in place at Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

The EFL have approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, the strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers. The sale brings an end to the six-year ownership of Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

Paraag Marathe will serve as chairman, with Angus Kinnear remaining as CEO and Rudy Cline-Thomas joining as co-owner and vice-chairman. The club is also being backed by some high-profile minority investors.

Takeovers often spark discussions about how much money a club will have to spend under their new owners. Reported net worth is a useful figure to reference when judging how wealthy new owners are.

Here is the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises and how it compares to the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners.

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

1. Net worth compared

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Net worth not reported

2. Burnley - Alan Pace

Net worth not reported Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
No reported net worth

3. Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited

No reported net worth Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: $200m

4. Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid

Reported net worth: $200m Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaAndrea RadrizzaniParaag MaratheEFL