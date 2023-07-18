Leeds United takeover: 49ers Enterprises net worth vs owners of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea
The EFL have approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, the strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers. The sale brings an end to the six-year ownership of Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.
Paraag Marathe will serve as chairman, with Angus Kinnear remaining as CEO and Rudy Cline-Thomas joining as co-owner and vice-chairman. The club is also being backed by some high-profile minority investors.
Takeovers often spark discussions about how much money a club will have to spend under their new owners. Reported net worth is a useful figure to reference when judging how wealthy new owners are.
Here is the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises and how it compares to the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners.