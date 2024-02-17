Leeds United team news for Plymouth Argyle clash as attacker missing from squad

The Whites have already locked horns with Plymouth in the FA Cup twice, having previously hosted the Pilgrims at Elland Road for a Championship fixture in November.

Leeds have not lost any of their encounters with Plymouth this term but Ian Foster’s men will be determined to spring a surprise. If Leeds are to emerge victorious again, they will be hoping their attackers continue to fire on all cylinders.

Daniel Farke has retained faith in the attacking quartet that started in midweek against Swansea City, handing starts to Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

Daniel Farke is hoping to lead Leeds United to another victory over Plymouth Argyle. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Jaidon Anthony appeared from the bench in Wales but has not been named as a substitute at Home Park. Anthony is understood to be absent for personal reasons.

Elsewhere, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev have kept their places in midfield, while the back four of Archie Gray, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo is unchanged. Illan Meslier once again starts between the sticks.

Here is Leeds United’s squad for their meeting with Plymouth Argyle in full.

Starting XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.