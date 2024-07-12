Leeds United transfer benefit clarified as ex-Whites and Everton prospect seals £1.7m move

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
Leeds United will reportedly pocket a sum in the region of £800,000 following Max Dean’s move away from Milton Keynes Dons.

Dean was allowed to depart Leeds in January 2023 and was reunited with his former Whites coach Mark Jackson at MK Dons. He experienced relegation to League Two and Jackson was dismissed but the young forward bounced back in style.

He took to life in the fourth tier like a duck to water, endearing himself to supporters with his blend of tenacity and ability. Unsurprisingly, his exploits attracted attention and Dean was linked with French outfit Toulouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he has instead sought pastures new in Belgium by joining K.A.A. Gent. The club are said to have tabled an offer in the region of £1.6m and £1.7m, with Leeds having a 50 per cent sell-on clause in Dean’s deal according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Max Dean shone at youth level for Leeds but failed to make a first-team breakthrough. Image: Steve RidingMax Dean shone at youth level for Leeds but failed to make a first-team breakthrough. Image: Steve Riding
Max Dean shone at youth level for Leeds but failed to make a first-team breakthrough. Image: Steve Riding

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

After putting pen to paper, Dean said: "I am very happy with this great opportunity and am really looking forward to playing for the supporters of KAA Gent. Hopefully we will see each other soon and experience great times together. I can't wait to get started."

Dean joined Leeds from Everton’s academy and shone at youth level for the Whites without managing to make a first-team breakthrough.

He has signed a contract that runs until 2028 at Gent and has been described by the club’s head coach Wouter Vrancken as someone who possesses a “special profile”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Max has a special profile. An opportunistic type with a direct playing style. He radiates a lot of energy, does not hesitate in the box and scores easily with his left or right foot. It is a good thing that our scouting can also map out these types of players.”

Related topics:EvertonLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice