Leeds United transfer benefit clarified as ex-Whites and Everton prospect seals £1.7m move
Dean was allowed to depart Leeds in January 2023 and was reunited with his former Whites coach Mark Jackson at MK Dons. He experienced relegation to League Two and Jackson was dismissed but the young forward bounced back in style.
He took to life in the fourth tier like a duck to water, endearing himself to supporters with his blend of tenacity and ability. Unsurprisingly, his exploits attracted attention and Dean was linked with French outfit Toulouse.
However, he has instead sought pastures new in Belgium by joining K.A.A. Gent. The club are said to have tabled an offer in the region of £1.6m and £1.7m, with Leeds having a 50 per cent sell-on clause in Dean’s deal according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
After putting pen to paper, Dean said: "I am very happy with this great opportunity and am really looking forward to playing for the supporters of KAA Gent. Hopefully we will see each other soon and experience great times together. I can't wait to get started."
Dean joined Leeds from Everton’s academy and shone at youth level for the Whites without managing to make a first-team breakthrough.
He has signed a contract that runs until 2028 at Gent and has been described by the club’s head coach Wouter Vrancken as someone who possesses a “special profile”.
He said: “Max has a special profile. An opportunistic type with a direct playing style. He radiates a lot of energy, does not hesitate in the box and scores easily with his left or right foot. It is a good thing that our scouting can also map out these types of players.”
