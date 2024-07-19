Leeds United transfer news: Whites confirm another loan from Premier League relegation squad

Rasmus Kristensen has followed Jack Harrison's lead in leaving Leeds United on loan for a second successive season.

Both players had clauses in their contracts which allowed them to leave the Whites on a temporary basis if they were relegated from the Premier League, as was the case in May 2023.

Leeds had hoped to sell Kristensen, and still might be able to do so with Harrison despite Everton taking him on another season-long loan earlier in the window.

They were unable to agree a price with Eintracht Frankfurt, but there are reports the clubs have come to a compromise whereby the Bundesliga side will have an option to buy the Danish right-back for £15m.

That would represent a profit on the £11m Leeds paid two years ago to reunited Kristensen with his former Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch despite his struggles since.

Kristensen was unable to impress in his debut season in English football, a difficult one for Leeds as they went through four managers and a relegation.

A loan to Roma last season did not have the desired effect either, with Kristensen only starting 19 Serie A games and coming off the bench for 10 more.

It was enough to earn him a place in Denmark's Euro 2024 but not any minutes on the pitch as his side went out to Germany in the last 16.

LOANED OUT: Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen

At Frankfurt, he will again play alongside centre-back Robin Koch, another who left Leeds on loan after relegation, but who made the move permanent at the end of the season having become a free agent.

The move increases the already pressing need for a new right-back at Elland Road. Last season's first choice Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m in June as the Whites tried to navigate the Championship's profit and sustainability rules.

His competition in the second half of the campaign, Conor Roberts, was only on loan from Burnley. Luke Ayling, who started last season at right-back, was loaned to Middlesbrough in January and joined permanently when his Elland Road contract expired last month.

The versatile Stuart Dallas was forced to admit defeat in his long-standing battle against retirement after breaking his leg in 2022. Koch could also play at right-back.

It leaves Sam Byram as the only senior specialist at the club, and he has spent much of his second spell with Leeds playing on the left.