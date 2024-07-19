Leeds United and Everton transfer twist mooted as Jack Harrison 'renegotiation' claim made
For a second consecutive summer, Harrison has joined Everton on a season-long loan deal. He made 35 appearances for the club last season, overcoming injury to become an important cog in Sean Dyche’s Toffees machine.
After Leeds failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League, few expected Harrison to return to Elland Road and it did not take long for Everton to strike another loan agreement with the Whites.
However, GiveMeSport have suggested Harrison’s Leeds career could be brought to an end entirely. Everton could reportedly attempt to turn Harrison’s loan move permanent, ending his six-year association with Leeds.
The suggestion comes amid reports of interest from Everton in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Armando Broja. With loan arrangements potentially required for the pair, freeing up a loan slot in the squad could prove handy.
Harrison joined Leeds back in 2018, ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the helm. He spent three years on loan in West Yorkshire, eventually sealing a permanent move to LS11 in 2021.
He has amassed over 200 appearances in Leeds colours, registering 34 goals and 32 assists.
