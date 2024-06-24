Leeds United transfer news: Winger's departure for Premier League club confirmed

Jack Harrison's expected return to Everton for a second season-long loan has been confirmed.

Leeds United would have been hoping to sell the winger, who impressed at Goodison Park last season with four goals in 35 appearances.

But the 27-year-old is thought to have a clause in his contract which once more allows him to move on loan with the Whites still in the Championship after losing the play-off final to Southampton in May.

And with finances tight at Everton, who are hoping to complete a takeover by The Friedkin Group but wary that similar attempts have collapsed, it suits them to once more loan rather than buy Harrison.

Leeds also need to sell players with their parachute payment reduced in their second season outside of the Premier League. Fellow wingers Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto are attracting interest, and Leeds will hope to do deals which allows them to keep prized asset, Leeds supporter, and third-generation Whites player Archie Gray.

Harrison had three season-long loans at Leeds from Manchester City before finally moving permanently in the summer of 2021.