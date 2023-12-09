Leeds United are reportedly trying to land former West Ham United and Derby County man Jordan Miles as their head of recruitment.

It is a role Miles currently occupies in Scotland, with top flight club Aberdeen. According to the Daily Record, the Whites want to offer him a return to English football.

He has only been in post at Pittodrie since the summer, when he was lured away from West Ham. Miles oversaw recruitment analysis for the Hammers and has also worked for Derby and Ipswich Town. As per Leeds Live, the wheels of the swoop for Miles are “in motion”.

There has been a revamp at Elland Road since 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.

Among the new figures to have arrived is former Bolton Wanderers defender Gretar Steinsson, who was appointed to the role of technical director. Changes have paid off for Leeds so far, with the Whites sitting third in the Championship table.

Summer recruitment appears to have been a success, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe already playing integral roles under Daniel Farke.