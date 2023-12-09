All Sections
Leeds United 'trying to land' former West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town man

Leeds United are reportedly trying to land former West Ham United and Derby County man Jordan Miles as their head of recruitment.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Dec 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT

It is a role Miles currently occupies in Scotland, with top flight club Aberdeen. According to the Daily Record, the Whites want to offer him a return to English football.

He has only been in post at Pittodrie since the summer, when he was lured away from West Ham. Miles oversaw recruitment analysis for the Hammers and has also worked for Derby and Ipswich Town. As per Leeds Live, the wheels of the swoop for Miles are “in motion”.

There has been a revamp at Elland Road since 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.

A number of changes have been made at Leeds United since 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesA number of changes have been made at Leeds United since 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
A number of changes have been made at Leeds United since 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Among the new figures to have arrived is former Bolton Wanderers defender Gretar Steinsson, who was appointed to the role of technical director. Changes have paid off for Leeds so far, with the Whites sitting third in the Championship table.

Summer recruitment appears to have been a success, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe already playing integral roles under Daniel Farke.

A win over Blackburn Rovers could potentially close the gap between the Whites and the automatic promotion places. Leicester City and Ipswich Town, however, have been proving tough to catch.

