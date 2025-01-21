Leeds United, West Brom and Norwich City 'considering' loan move for nine-goal forward
The 23-year-old, a forward by trade, plies his trade in Switzerland with St. Gallen following spells in France with Lyon, Monaco and Nantes.
He has scored nine goals in 23 appearances this season, fuelling talk of interest from the second tier in England.
According to Sky Sports, Leeds are considering borrowing the frontman’s services to boost their promotion push.
However, there is also believed to be interest from their Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke has played down the possibility of mid-season recruitment, insisting the Whites will be “reactive” in the transfer market.
However, Geubbels could prove a tempting option with Joel Piroe polarising supporters and Mateo Joseph enduring a goalless run.
Joseph has not found the net since October, when he notched in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.
Piroe has delivered a 10-goal haul but has faced criticism from supporters for other aspects of his game.
Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are also on the books, but the former is injured and the latter has been loaned to Hull City.
