Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs considering a loan move for former France youth international Willem Geubbels.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, a forward by trade, plies his trade in Switzerland with St. Gallen following spells in France with Lyon, Monaco and Nantes.

He has scored nine goals in 23 appearances this season, fuelling talk of interest from the second tier in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are considering borrowing the frontman’s services to boost their promotion push.

Willem Geubbels plies his trade in Switzerland with St. Gallen. | Carsten Harz/Getty Images

However, there is also believed to be interest from their Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has played down the possibility of mid-season recruitment, insisting the Whites will be “reactive” in the transfer market.

However, Geubbels could prove a tempting option with Joel Piroe polarising supporters and Mateo Joseph enduring a goalless run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateo Joseph has not scored for Leeds United since October. | George Wood/Getty Images

Joseph has not found the net since October, when he notched in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Piroe has delivered a 10-goal haul but has faced criticism from supporters for other aspects of his game.