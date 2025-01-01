Daniel Farke has insisted Leeds United will be “reactive” in the transfer market as they continue to feel the bite of their hectic schedule.

Injuries and illnesses are commonplace at this time of year and Leeds are among the clubs to have had their ranks impacted.

In the club’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, who have been hit by fitness issues themselves, Jayden Bogle was forced off with a dead leg.

Sam Byram was also withdrawn as he fights the effects of a cold, while Max Wober played more minutes than Farke had envisaged as he works his way towards full fitness.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

On the possibility of niggles prompting a move in the transfer market, Farke said: “Our recruitment and scouting department is prepared, more or less, for each and every scenario.

“From one day to another, you can lose a player to a major injury. We’ll just be reactive on these topics because we can’t afford to have more or less four or five players for the same position.

"Of course, in the background, we prepare with a few things, but I don’t think these injuries are so serious. Dead legs, it’s painful and you can’t play on, maybe you miss two or three days.

"It could be that he [Bogle] misses the Hull [City] game but I’m pretty sure, after that, he’ll be available. The same also for Sam. No major injuries. I don’t think this game today will influence what we do in January.”

Blackburn set up to frustrate at Elland Road and held down the fort until the 88th minute, when Pascal Struijk stroked home from the penalty spot.

However, John Eustace’s men levelled a mere two minutes later through veteran defender Danny Batth.

Farke said: "It was definitely not our best game. The lads looked a bit tired and first-half, we had problems creating chances, we moved the ball a bit too slow. Also, credit to Blackburn.

"They are well-structured and good at defending. We tried to change the momentum of the game with a few changes, also a change of the base formation and our approach.