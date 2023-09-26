All Sections
Leeds United, West Ham United and Brentford-linked man to become free agent and 'would like' Europe return

Leeds United-linked defender Kai Wagner is reportedly set to become a free agent and would like to return to Europe.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST

Wagner currently plies his trade in the United States with Philadelphia Union, having joined the club from German side Würzburger Kickers in 2019.

His exploits stateside have led to links with an array of clubs in Europe, including Leeds, West Ham United, Fulham and Brentford.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the defender would like a return to Europe.

Kai Wagner has previously been linked with Leeds United. Image: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesKai Wagner has previously been linked with Leeds United. Image: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
AS have claimed an agreement has not been reached on a new deal for Wagner, meaning he looks set to become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of the calendar year.

A left-sided wing-back by trade, Wagner has made 165 appearances for Philadelphia Union.

With Junior Firpo out injured, Leeds have used both Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton as makeshift left-backs this season.

It is a role Pascal Struijk has also been used in previously, although the Dutchman has been deployed as a centre-back under Farke.

