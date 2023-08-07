All Sections
Leeds United, West Ham United, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City have 'interest' in Venezia star

Leeds United are among the clubs said to have an interest in Venezia forward Joel Pohjanpalo.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie B last season, delivering a 19-goal haul. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, he has attracted interest from Leeds, West Ham United, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City as well as Italian outfit Cagliari.

A senior Finland international, Pohjanpalo began his career in his home country with HJK Helsinki. After loan spells in Germany with VfR Aalen and Fortuna Dusseldorf, he left Finland on a permanent basis to join Bayer Leverkusen.

However, first-team opportunities were limited and Leverkusen sent the forward out on loan to Hamburger SV, Union Berlin and Caykur Rizespor before he sealed a permanent move to Venezia.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie B last season. Image: ONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie B last season. Image: ONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images
Leeds are not particularly well-stocked in the forwards department and have recently lost Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph to injury. Wilfried Gnonto led the line in the club’s season opener against Cardiff City, although is usually utilised out wide.

The Whites have made just three senior additions this summer, recruiting Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu. Their squad has been thinned significantly, with the number of departures dwarfing the number of arrivals.

Among the players to have left are forwards Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, both of whom have sealed permanent moves away from West Yorkshire. Rodrigo has joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan, while Roberts has joined Championship outfit Birmingham City.

