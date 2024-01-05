The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Turkey for just short of three years, having swapped QPR for Fenerbahce in January 2021. He has made 124 appearances for the club in all competitions, registering five goals.

According to Turkish outlet Star, Leeds, Wolves and Palace have all entered the race to secure his signature. Leeds were previously credited with interest in the Nigeria international back in May 2023.

Although a winger by trade, Osayi-Samuel can also operate as an attacking full-back. This season, he has predominantly played as a right-back in the Turkish top flight.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with Leeds United on more than one occasion. Image: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Right-back is an area in which Leeds may be keen to strengthen, considering Djed Spence’s loan spell at Elland Road has been brought to an end. The Whites have exercised an option to send the defender back to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.