10 players Leeds United could sign if Illan Meslier leaves this summer including Liverpool, Southampton and Preston North End men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Leeds United this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT

Leeds United could face a battle to keep hold of goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer. The Frenchman is said to be attracting interest from other clubs, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

He has been on the books at Elland Road since 2019 and has made the number one spot his own. The 23-year-old initially joined the Yorkshire club on loan but made his move permanent shortly after and helped the Whites win promotion under ex-boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Here is a look at 10 stoppers who Leeds could target if Meslier was to head out the exit door in the next transfer window....

The 21-year-old has made the number one spot his own at Lille in Ligue 1.

1. Lucas Chevalier, Lille

He has got his career back on track in Serie A with Spezia after spending six years at Fiorentina.

2. Bartlomiej Dragowski, Spezia

The Irishman needs to test himself as a number one now and would be worth looking at by Leeds.

3. Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool

He has kept 16 clean sheets in 38 league games so far this term in the Championship.

4. Freddie Woodman, Preston

