News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
24 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
25 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

10 soon-to-be available players who Leeds United should sign including Wolves, Blackburn Rovers, Rangers and Liverpool quartet - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Leeds United this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT

Leeds United are currently fighting to retain their Premier League status this season. The Whites have turned to former Watford boss Javi Gracia as the man they hope will keep them up this term after they made the decision to part company with Jesse Marsch after a poor run of form.

The Yorkshire club are sat in 19th place above bottom of the table Southampton but are only a point from safety. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. In the meantime, here is a look at 10 players who are out of contract this summer who Leeds should sign...

The Lille attacker has scored 28 goals in 187 games for the club in all competitions to date.

1. Jonathan Bamba, Lille

The Lille attacker has scored 28 goals in 187 games for the club in all competitions to date.

Photo Sales
He has been a key player for Blackburn over recent years and is due to become a free agent this summer.

2. Ben Brereton-Diaz, Blackburn Rovers

He has been a key player for Blackburn over recent years and is due to become a free agent this summer.

Photo Sales
The former Liverpool winger could look to prove himself in the Premier League somewhere next season.

3. Ryan Kent, Rangers

The former Liverpool winger could look to prove himself in the Premier League somewhere next season.

Photo Sales
The Austria international was linked with Leeds United last summer and they could get their chance to land him this year for nothing.

4. Florian Grillitsch, Ajax

The Austria international was linked with Leeds United last summer and they could get their chance to land him this year for nothing.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3