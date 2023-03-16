Leeds United are currently fighting to retain their Premier League status this season. The Whites have turned to former Watford boss Javi Gracia as the man they hope will keep them up this term after they made the decision to part company with Jesse Marsch after a poor run of form.

The Yorkshire club are sat in 19th place above bottom of the table Southampton but are only a point from safety. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. In the meantime, here is a look at 10 players who are out of contract this summer who Leeds should sign...