The Whites have not won since August, an eight-game run featuring just two draws. Their next game is at Liverpool on Saturday night.

The American claims the run is like nothing he has experienced and can with some justification claim Leeds deserved better in a number of those matches if only their finishing or defending had been sharper.

He admits he is searching for the right characters to deal with the pressure Leeds have put themselves under by dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

"I'm actually kind of angry right now," he admitted. "I'm tired of playing matches where we're in the match and in many cases better than the opponent and walking away with nothing.

"I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we're the better team and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I'm tired of not getting results we should be.

"I was 14 years a player, 13 years a coach, and I've never lost this much in my career. I'm sick of it.

“I'm not dumb. I understand if we don't win games, I put them (the Leeds board) in a very difficult situation to continue to support me. So my focus is entirely on what is necessary for the next three games and you can include the Wolves match in the Carabao Cup in that as well.

SICK OF LOSING: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch at full time against Fulham

"If we continue losing matches, the entire project is in jeopardy."

Leeds play three league matches and the cup tie before the World Cup, which provides pause for reflection and for some clubs time to find a new manager and bed him in.

Although Leeds came through a perilous relegation battle under Marsch last season – only surviving when final-day results went their way – he says he is looking for those who can deal with this situation.

"It's not a club that's for people that can't handle this business at its highest," he said. "I'm trying to figure out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now, what kind of decisions need to be made from a tactical perspective, and I need to find the guys I need to help the group find their confidence.

INJURY DOUBT: Leeds United top-scorer Rodrigo

"I need to find which guys are ready to fight for everything right now so we can in these next matches to get the points we need.

"It's not about changing the style of play, it's about modifying certain tactics for what the opponents are and the situation we are in.

"We've got to dig in and do whatever it takes. We need to put points on the table so we make everything we're doing here more stable.

"A lot of people in football and sport say you need a couple breaks. We have to make our breaks. If we make (score) the penalty against Arsenal, that's a break, and if we capitalise on it, we're in a different place.

"But we're not prepared to seize moments like that, for whatever reason, right now.

"We have to challenge everyone to stand tall in this moment and to know that we're close but it's not been good enough.

"We have to find a way to push a little bit harder, to think a little bit quicker, to think a little bit more carefully but absolutely make sure the mentality to fight for everything come matchday is paramount. That includes not being so naive in certain moments, not giving things away so easily and then being ruthless and finding ways to capitalise."

Throughout this run he has tried to lift the pressure on his players by shouldering responsibility.

"I have to try to encourage the group, maintain the belief and then find the right combination of energy, tactics, training, everything so the next time we're in a moment like that we can capitalise," he said. "I don't want to put the responsibility on the players, we're all responsible.

"It's my job to find a way to get the players in their best form, to make them as clear as possible, to help them be confident and go after games. That's the job of a manager.

"I'm trying to find the right mix of guys who at the highest level are ready for this moment. And then I try to put a plan together that will give them the best chance to succeed."

Marsch has even tweaked his methods. "This week I've mixed things up because I could see the attention span for things when the stress levels are high hasn't been as good," he said. "I've tried to find the right mix of training ideas, along with tactical ideas, along with preparation in every way so the concentration is at the highest level so when we step on the pitch we play with more confidence, discipline and concentration.

"We're urgent, we're trying to stay positive, we're injecting belief but we need to know the moment is now."

Five key players are doubtful for Saturday. Top-scorer Rodrigo has a problem with an adductor muscle and their most potent attacker this season, Luis Sinisterra, a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt, who made Crysencio Summerville's goal against Fulham, has an unspecified problem. Tyler Adams missed the Fulham game with a calf issue and Liam Cooper has a gluteal muscle issue.

None have been ruled out, but Marsch classed all five, plus Leo Fuhr Hjelde, as "questionable".

Jurgen Klopp will be in the Anfield dugout despite being found of misconduct when red-carded for berating linesman Gary Beswick in his team's 1-0 win over Manchester City. He has simply been fined £30,000.