Bournemouth sacked Gary O'Neil because former Leeds United target was on the market

The availability of one of the coaches Leeds United targeted to replace Jesse Marsch is why Bournemouth unexpectedly sacked Gary O'Neil.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST
Within hours of announcing the shock departure of the former Middlesbrough midfielder, the Cherries confirmed the arrival of Andoni Iraola on a two-year deal.

The Spaniard was available after running down his contract at Rayo Vallecano.

Iraola had been alongside the likes of Arne Slot on the shortlist to replace Marsch after his dismissal in February, but was unwilling to walk away from the Estadio de Vallecas at that stage.

BOURNEMOUTH-BOUND: But Andoni Iraola had been a target for Leeds United

Since then, Leeds have been relegated to the Championship, making them an altogether less attractive option for many of the coaches they were considering at the time.

Former coach Carlos Corberan, who left to take charge of Huddersfield Town, is thought to be on this summer's shortlist, along with ex-Norwich City manager Daniel Farke and Scott Parker, O'Neil's predecessor at Dean Court.

Leeds are without a manager having been through two more since the sacking of Marsch. The American's immediate replacement, Javi Gracia, lasted just 12 matches, and it was decided not to offer Sam Allardyce a new contract after his four-game stint which saw the Whites collect just one point and suffer demotion.

O'Neil took over a Cherries squad Parker had all but written off as not strong enough to escape relegation days after a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. O'Neil won 11 and drew six of his 37 games to finish 15th, eight points above Leeds.

They effectively booked their place in next season's top-flight with April's 4-1 home win over Leeds, Gracia's final game in charge.

But Bournemouth felt they could do better, and so have moved for Iraola.

"With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly," explained Bournemouth's Bournemouth owner/chairman Bill Foley.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

"We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing."

