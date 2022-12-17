Bradford City, Doncaster Rover and Harrogate have seen their weekend matches fall foul of the cold weather, but the signs are good that the rest of Yorkshire's Football League side will be able to play this weekend.

For Bradford and Harrogate, it is the second weekend running they have lost matches to a frozen pitch.

The Sulphurites had been due at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium but a morning pitch inspection saw that fixture go the same way as Harrogate's scheduled home match against Northampton Town seven days earlier.

Bradford's match at home to Rochdale was also postponed on Saturday morning, following planned game at Gillingham the previous weekend.

At that stage it left Barrow versus Swindon Town as the only surviving match in League Two.

New dates for the postponed games will be announced in due course.

League One has seen postponements at Port Vale, Peterborough and Cheltenham, but Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both at home and have the benefit of undersoil heating.

The pitch is not the only consideration but the Owls tweeted on Saturday morning to say that with surrounding areas heavily gritted, they are confident their game against Oxford United will go ahead. Barnsley host Burton Albion.

POSTPONEMENTS: The cold snap has caused a lot of disruption in England's lower- and non-leagues this weekend

At the time of writing, all Saturday's Championship games are due to go ahead, although Luton Town's Sunday match against Millwall was postponed 48 hours earlier. You can keep up to date on the latest situation here.

Huddersfield Town are at home to Watford, Hull City host Sunderland, Middlesbrough are at Burnley and Rotherham United travel to West Bromwich Albion. All those games are due to kick off at 3pm.

Sheffield United's weekend game at Wigan Athletic has been moved to Monday, when conditions are expected to thaw, for the benefit of television.

This is the last round of league fixtures before Christmas, although next week does see the quarter-finals of the League Cup. All 11 Yorkshire teams have been knocked out of the competition.

POSTPONEMENT: Bradford City have an unwanted free weekend

The county’s 10 Football League clubs are all due to play on Boxing Day.

The Premier League is still on hold for the World Cup, returning on Boxing Day – or in Leeds United's case, December 28, when Manchester City are the visitors.

