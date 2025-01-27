Burnley v Leeds United: Memory of reverse game gives Manor Solomon motivation and belief

When you speak to anyone at Leeds United about Monday's Championship game at Burnley all the "just another game" talk is instantly rolled out but Manor Solomon has a score to settle at Turf Moor, and plenty of reason to believe he can do it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When two title-challenging sides are as good defensively as the Clarets and the Whites, you can never guarantee a barnstormer, but all the ingredients are there for a big game.

Holding it until last this "weekend" has worked out rather well for Sky Sports. Sheffield United's surprise 3-0 Friday-night defeat at home to Hull City has held the door open and Nathanael Ogbeta's last-minute equaliser for struggling Plynouth Argyle ensured Sunderland only tip-toed towards it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds win would open a four-point gap over the second-placed Blades, one for Burnley would put them level on points with the leaders. A draw would be a big let-off for Chris Wilder's men.

DEJECTION: Manor Solomon reacts after Burnley's Luca Koleosho scores the only goal of their game at Leeds United

Unusually, the cross-Pennine rivals have been given a decent chance to show what they can do.

In a division where teams rush from one game to the next, Leeds and Burnley have had since Wednesday night to rest, recover and ready.

Patrick Bamford spends so much time in the treatment room these days it sadly barely registers, Pascal Struijk's absence is softened by Ethan Ampadu, and with Ilia Gruev getting minutes under his belt, Leeds should be in good shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Solomon they have a player in top form, and with extra motivation.

TOP FORM: Leeds United's Manor Solomon celebrates his goal against Sheffield Wednesday

His slip let Burnley smash-and-grab the only Elland Road away win in this season's Championship, and he has not forgotten.

"I remember this game, especially because I slipped and it cost us a goal," he says of September's 1-0 loss.

"We lost the game but we were the better side, we controlled the game, we created many chances which we didn't take advantage of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we produce the same game as a few months ago, I think we're going to win this game."

The winger, who has scored in his last two matches, uses the party line of "just another game" to argue against going to Turf Moor happy to settle for a point.

"Every game is a big game for us,” he argues. "When you play Burnley away, contenders to win the league or get promoted, it's even bigger but three points is three points.

"We don't want to go to Burnley just to get a good result to keep us in the top two, we want to win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Daniel Farke is expecting a good match but last season's title race teaches him not to expect a decisive one.

"We like to speak about massive games coming up but in this league so many massive games are coming,” he says. “I've heard this against Middlesbrough, Yorkshire derbies, I will hear it against Sheffield United, against Sunderland.

"If this game was more important than the others – we've beaten Leicester twice last season and they are in the Premier League, we've beaten Ipswich twice and these are in the Premier League so these games are not decisive come May.

"Of course we want to be successful and challenge ourselves against the best and Burnley are one of the best sides but it's just another chance to add three points."