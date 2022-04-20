Charlie Cresswell on a potentially record-breaking night for Leeds United under-23s at Elland Road

Charlie Cresswell thanks Leeds United's fans after his Premier League debut against West Ham at Elland Road earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Andrew Taylor's side are in a strong run of form on home soil and have beaten Manchester United, Liverpool and Crystal Palace in their last three games at Elland Road.

Interest in Friday's fixture with table-topping City has attracted considerable interest with the club hopeful of a bumper crowd in the region of 17,000 in their final home match of the campaign as the hosts aim to take a big step in their bid to retain their divisional status.

The record attendance for a PL2 fixture stands at 17,525. It was set during Everton under-23s' Merseyside derby with Liverpool in May 2017.

On what could potentially be a historic night, Cresswell - one of the 'senior' players with first-team experience - said: "You know, when we play at Elland Road, having the fans there is massive for us and will be on Friday night and it'll really push the lads on.

"It's an experience (young) footballers have got to get at some point in their career.

"So if it comes for the 23s on a Friday night, so be it, but I think I can just help by guiding them through the game, making that platform from the back and letting the attacking players go, do what they want and get the crowd excited.

"Obviously it's really important (crowd attendance), but we're focused on our job and doing our job right.

"Obviously it's a massive game for not just the 23s, but the whole Academy because obviously you want to stay in the PL2 Division One.