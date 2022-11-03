Could Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier earn a shock World Cup call-up for France? Jesse Marsch has his say

Meslier crowned his 50th successive Premier League appearance for United in fitting fashion with an outstanding performance in the victory against Liverpool, which earned praise from many football pundits including Alan Shearer and David James.

The 22-year-old has started all 25 of Marsch's games in charge since the American replaced Marcelo Bielsa last February, with last weekend being one of a number of sublime displays during his time at Elland Road.

While being seen by many as a long-term heir to France number one Hugo Lloris, Meslier - for the time being - is behind the Spurs keeper in the international pecking order alongside the likes of West Ham's Alphonse Areola and AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez (L) has his shot saved by Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Stade Rennes custodian Steve Mandanda, Nantes' Alban Lafont and Auxerre's Benoit Costil are other contenders to potentially be part of France's World Cup squad as back-up to Lloris, with Maignan currently having an injury doubt.

Meslier has been capped at international level by France to under-21s level. But he is yet to make his senior debut.

Marsch said: "I spoke to him about that about a month ago, and he seemed to think it was unrealistic. So I would just go off. But I think as a young goalkeeper he fits the criteria for that third goalkeeper position in a World Cup squad.

"I think this has been a little bit of a crescendo for him, putting really strong performances together and now on a night it comes together (at Liverpool) in a big way for him and for us. Certainly he needs to use that to gain confidence and belief and know how good he can be.

"And I think we all know his talent is high and we're just trying to help him mature and push himself daily to be the goalkeeper that we need and so it fits well with us because he's a good shot stopper and he's good in one v one situations and transition phases.