Daniel Farke makes Leeds United squad comparison after 'bargains' prove quality

Fresh from losing the play-off final at Wembley, few Leeds United fans relished the prospect of another season in the Championship.

The club had little option but to cash in on star talent and were never likely to attract players of the same calibre, at least on paper.

Attacking linchpins Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter headed the departures after the crushing blow of losing jewel in the crown Archie Gray.

No club in England received more income from player sales than Leeds during the summer but an extended stay in the second tier comes at a cost.

United had to cut their cloth accordingly with a heavy weight on their recruitment team to assemble a side capable of going one better.

The early signs are positive for the Whites after a team packed with "bargains", to quote Daniel Farke, returned to the top of the Championship with a commanding 3-0 victory over Luton Town, in stark contrast to this time last year when they were 10 points behind leaders Leicester City and seven adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town.

The numbers suggest Leeds are a better side than last season's star-studded version – more points and goals with fewer conceded – and Farke does not disagree.

"You can argue we lost lots of individual quality last summer," said the Leeds boss after watching his team swat aside recently relegated Luton.

Ao Tanaka was one of the finds of the summer. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We are the club who earned more money than all the other clubs in Western Europe with the sale of Rutter, Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.

"The players we brought in, Ao Tanaka nobody really knew who he would be and I also heard some concerns about Joe Rothwell. Then to go with a striker like Mateo Joseph who had never started a league game before but is a crucial part of the season.

"Largie Ramazani was just relegated to the second tier in Spain and didn’t have the best eye-catching second half of the season.

"They were more or less bargains but when you compare right now with last season, in terms of points and all statistics, how we dominate and play, this team is better in comparison to last season's team.

Daniel Farke is pleased with the progress of his new-look side. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"The only problem is that just 17 games have been played. I am more willing to make a comparison after 46 games."

Leeds' new-look squad was stretched in the early part of the season when Farke lost first-choice central midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in quick succession.

However, Tanaka and Rothwell have slotted in seamlessly to give United greater balance in the middle of the park.

Tanaka in particular is an early contender for signing of the season.

"I tell you what, he's technically so outstanding he even has to fix the watches of the referees right now,” said Farke after watching Tanaka help Sam Allison with his watch strap. "That's what I realised during the game.

"Tiger Tanaka can do everything. Obviously, we don't have to speak about it. He’s an unbelievable signing so far and his quality, with and against the ball, is outstanding.

"I spoke about how he has not played before in a top league and that he delivers performances like this for such a big club, where the shirt is really heavy and the pressure is always on – outstanding.

"His character is relaxed and laidback but he's a really funny guy around his team-mates. The best judgment is always when you have a look at what his team-mates think. They celebrate and have so much fun with him.