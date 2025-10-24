Daniel Farke believes it will be easier for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score goals if his team-mates chip in more often.

The Sheffielder has been an important figure since joining as a free agent in the summer, as shown by the fact if he starts against West Ham United on Friday it will be his sixth in a row since being broken in during August.

He has kept Joel Piroe, winner of last season's Championship golden boot, on the sidelines.

His only goal for his new club came in the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet his place in the side has not been in question because of what he contributes as a targetman, giving Leeds a dimension Piroe – who prefers to arrive late onto passes – cannot.

MISSES: But Dominic Calvert-Lewin has brought a lot to Leeds United's all-round game (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds have not scored the first goal in a game since beating Everton on the opening weekend – when 28-year-old Calvert-Lewin was not yet considered match fit enough to make the squad.

Former striker Farke believes opening the game up that way would help him.

"It's easier when as a striker you always get the perfect final pass and you just have to put the ball into the net," he said of Calvert-Lewin's form. "He was involved in many of our good chances in the last game (away to Burnley), he has set up many players and I think it would have been easier for him, for example if he had scored or Brenden (Aaronson) or Jayden (Bogle) with their big chance or Lukas (Nmecha) later on, because then the opponent is a bit more under pressure, they have to open a bit more and there's also more space and more freedom for Dominic to score himself.

"He's working really well for us in the pressing, also in the link-up play, the holding-up play.

TARGET MAN: Dominic Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds United a dimension Joel Piroe cannot (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"There were also one or two situations where he could have finished better in the last games, no doubt about this, but he has proven before that he's a goalscorer and he will score goals if he has chances.

"We can create even a bit more for him, but for some other players to score will also help to create more space for him and then he scores a goal.