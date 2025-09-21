Oh how Leeds United needed their first away win of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory over Everton was only three Premier League games ago but for top-flight teams without cup football, matches usually only come week to week if that with the rash of early-season internationals. It makes momentum hard to generate and leaves plenty of time for negativity to linger

At a tinderbox club like Leeds it can spread like wildfire if you cannot dampen it down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When new to the world’s best league you need to find joy wherever you can and hold it tight. That too can be contagious at Leeds.

"We've scored a goal," their fans sang after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header set them on the way to a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. "Two days off!" chanted the away dressing room after achieving it.

Manager Daniel Farke caught the mood, slipping in a big statement: "We belong in this league."

With that Everton win, a 0-0 v Newcastle United and a good display unrewarded at Fulham, it had been far from dreadful. There was a 5-0 pasting at Arsenal but that can happen with Champions League giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with summer very definitely over as rain lashed Molineux, Leeds were still to score from open play or claim an away point.

JOY: Anton Stach (fist raised) celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal with a brilliant free-kick (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

And then there was Wolves. They have big units who can shift the ball and themselves at speed. In the Championship it is often one or the other, in the Premier League both.

But they had not taken a point all season and the natives are restless. "You've sold the team, now sell the club," they told the club's owners.

It made Saturday an opportunity not to be passed up.

"(In the past couple of matches) we played really well, but we hadn't the points," Anton Stach pointed out. "So it was really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ON THE SLIDE: Stach tackles Fer Lopez in the wet at Molineux (Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"We know we need every point and that's why we're happy. After two days (off) we need to focus on the next games to get some points."

Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Noah Okafor scored their first Leeds goals. Stach and Okafor's were their first in English football full stop.

As an extra treat, Calvert-Lewin and Okafor's came in open play.

All were different and excellent.

HELPLESS: Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa is unable to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser (IMage: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Calvert-Lewin's was a centre-forward's goal from a high cross (maybe Leeds should try a few more of them), Stach's the sort of free-kick that should make opponents take more care around their box than Fer Lopez did. Okafor's came from Stach intercepting Emmanuel Agbadou's sloppy ball and two excellent passes – one perfectly weighted to Okafor, the other into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Leeds did it after conceding the first goal seconds after they should have scored it mattered too.

Having gone in 3-1 up at half-time Leeds showed their defensive qualities to not concede in a second half largely played in their half.

Karl Darlow had only two saves of note to make – both from substitute Marshall Munetsi – but the back-up goalkeeper showing his Craven Cottage stops seven days earlier were no fluke was another big positive.

"I would have preferred to dominate the second half a bit more but to show steel if necessary is also important," acknowledged Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We kept many clean sheets last season, we have shown really good defensive behaviours apart from the Arsenal game. For me it was not in doubt we would show again we are really good in terms of defending.

NO WAY THROUGH: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu blocks Fer Lopez's path (Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"The first five games are proof we belong in this league, we can win games and points at this level.

"The narrative in this club changes every week so with seven points probably everyone will speak about Europe. Probably I should be glad that we don't have eight points because then Europe wouldn't be enough, we would speak about the Champions League already!

"I'm glad to send our supporters into a nice weekend, they should celebrate and dream a little bit."

"That's why everybody plays," said Stach. And watches too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as beating Everton gave some leeway in tricky fixtures against Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham, so this victory means encouraging performances – with goals – at home to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur can still have value even if points do not come with them.

Regardless, Leeds will go into October's international break yet to dip below a point a game. That formula will keep Premier League football at Elland Road.

"Two wins after five gamedays is really good, seven points for a newly-promoted side is really good, but we also know seven points won't be enough to stay in this league," cautioned Farke.

Still, Leeds supporters have a lot more look forward to than their counterparts in the sodden old gold can envisage right now. Even that makes winning points easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa; Mosquera (Andre 72), Agbadou, Toti (Arias 72); Tchatchoua, Krejci, J Gomes, R Gomes (H Bueno HT); Bellegarde (Munetsi HT), Lopez (Larsen HT); Arokodare. Unused substitutes: S Bueno, Hwang, Hoever, Johnstone.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle (Justin 83), Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff (Tanaka 83), Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson (Gruev 90+1), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 90+1), Okafor (Harrison 69). Unused substitutes: Piroe, Bijol, Meslier, Gray.