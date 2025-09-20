Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Leeds United 3: Whites tick off important win with debut goals to boot

Everton, now Wolverhampton Wanderers. So far this season Leeds United have made a good habit of ticking off wins they ought to.

This one, 3-1 at Molineux, was pleasing because if featured two goals from open play, three to get new signings off the mark, and because they were forced to work hard defensively in the second half, and did so, with Karl Darlow stepping up to the plate once more.

Although it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and the excellent Anton Stach on the scoresheet, Gabriel Gudmundsson also shone to put the memories of his much less wanted goal at Craven Cottage seven days earlier behind them.

There are no unwinnable games in the Premier League but for a newly-promoted side some come pretty close, so it is important to beat those sides who look a bit more vulnerable. Wolves are the only side yet to win a point in this season's Premier League.

But just eight minutes into a sopping wet Black Country afternoon, Leeds had a familiar sinking feeling.

Played into the byline by Stach, Gudmundsson pulled a ball across the six-yard box just begging to be tapped in, but no one showed the goalscoring inclinations to take the gift.

About 60 seconds later the Whites paid the full Premier League price, Joe Rondon pulled out of the heart of the defence by Tolu Aeokodare and Ladislav Krejci running into the space he vacated to tap in when a stretching Sean Longstaff was unable to cut out Fer Lopez's ball in.

Wolves might not have been bigger than Leeds' new-look squad but they were certainly bulkier, yet in that spell they should they could counter-attack with speed and accurate passes. They were unable to complete the job again, though.

BEATEN: Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa is powerless to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's headerr (IMage: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Once they had cleared their heads, Leeds began to apply their own pressure.

When Stach pulled a ball not dissimilar to Gudmundsson's across in the 24th minute, Toti cut it out but at least Calvert-Lewin was there if he made a mistake.

Brenden Aaronson had pretty much abandoned being a right winger, and shot over from the edge of the area.

His wandering freed up space for Jayden Bogle, and when the full-back was able to put a cross in, he made good use of it, putting some loop on it to allow Calvert-Lewin to make the most of his aerial power, and the centre-forward climbing above his man to head an equaliser.

FREE-KICK MAGIC: Anton Stach (centre) celebrates finding the net (Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"We've scored a goal!" sang the 3,012 Leeds fans, delirious at their side's first strike from open play in this season's Premier League.

When Aaronson played the ball into Calvert-Lewin in the 37th minute, Lopez – on a booking for fouling Okafor – went through the back of his man. Stach's free-kick from about 24 yards out was outstanding, only a fraction too low to wedge in the corner Gordon Strachan-style.

Yerson Mosquera headed wide after a Longstaff foul on Ricardo Gomes and Pascal Struijk put his body in the way to deflect a Joao Gomes effort wide, but it was Leeds who scored the fourth goal just before half-tme.

Stach intercepted a sloppy pass by Wolves centre-back Emmanuel Ageadou, and slipped in Okafor for a precise pass inside the far post.

OUCH! Dominic Calvert-Lewin is tackled by Ladislav Krejci (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Like the game's other three scorers, it was his first goal for his new club. Stach was the first person to open his Premier League account from a direct free-kick since Kalvin Phillips four years earlier.

Wolves were booed off at the break and re-emerged with three substitutes. In the second half the Sir Jack Hayward Stand would turn on the owners.

That was despite the changes leading to a sustained spell of home pressure.

Two chances fell to Marshall Munetsi and twice Karl Darlow denied him, topping a 52nd-minute header and getting low to keep out a drive three minutes later. The first would have been chalked off for a foul in the build-up had Darlow not reached it, but the save was further reassurance that the Whites have a very good No 2 goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Lucas Perri.

Ageadou and Mosquera – who had gone down with cramp minutes earlier – both failed to get enough on headers.

WIth players getting in onbe another's way in the 74th minute, Joao Gomes' deflected shot was no match for Darlow.

TASTY FINISH: Noah Okafor enjoys his goal (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds had to counter-attack as and when they could, but when Gudmundsson did brilliantly to get into a crossing position, once more no one was alive to get on the end of his juicy pull-back.

Agadeou's shot from distance took an almighty thwack off Stach, and gave Darlow time to collect it. Andre's in stoppage time smashed against his team-mate Jhon Arias.

The stands were sparsely populated long before the final whistle, many Wolves' fans holding out little hope of breaking through the white wall twice.

Jayden Bogle coming off injured was a concern, but James Justin coming off was a reminder that when it comes to defending, Leeds are well stocked. It was at the other end where they needed the confidence boost this victory – and the nature of it – should provide.

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, both at Elland Road, will be tougher tests, but Leeds have given themselves some breathing space to attack them, seven points ahead of Wolves already.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa; Mosquera (Andre 72), Agbadou, Toti (Arias 72); Tchatchoua, Krejci, J Gomes, R Gomes (H Bueno HT); Bellegarde (Munetsi HT), Lopez (Larsen HT); Arokodare

Unused substitutes: S Bueno, Hwang , Hoever.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle (Justin 83), Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff (Tanaka 83), Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson (Gruev 90+1), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 90+1), Okafor (Harrison 69).

Unused substitutes: Piroe, Bijol, Meslier, Gray.