Daniel Farke on Leeds United's transfer-window blank: 'I am happy this club doesn't think it has to pretend to be ambitious'

Daniel Farke says he was proud Leeds United did not to business for the wrong reasons on transfer deadline day and called it a show of faith in his squad.

Leeds and Bristol City were the only Championship clubs not to sign a player in the winter transfer window, which closed on Monday night.

There were different ways to interpret that. Some were nervous the Whites stood still whilst rivals such as Sheffield United got stronger.

Farke argued it showed his confidence in the side with the most points, goals scored and best goal difference in the division.

IMPASSIONED DEFENCE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Whites monitored the market for a suitable centre-forward, centre-back and a player in the hole behind the striker but despite being offered players such as Southampton's Adam Armstrong, who moved on loan to West Bromwich Albion when Leeds and Middlesbrough declined to take him, decided against.

In an impassioned defence of his club's inactivity, Farke argued to sign any of the options available would have been the wrong move.

"I think the main headline about our window is I trust my group," was his take. "We are sitting after (nearly) two thirds of the Championship in the top position in the table with 63 points after 30 games.

"I don't see one reason why this group shouldn't be able to finish top.

RETAINED: Leeds United kept hold of Mateo Joseph (left) (Image: Nigel French/PA Wire)

"Twenty years ago if you wanted a bit of suspense you sat in front of a James Bond movie. Nowadays you're sitting on deadline day with just two hours to go watching the breaking news and there is a reporter at the training ground with rumours and updates.

"I don't think if you're in a healthy position as a club business should be done like this. You shouldn't be under time pressure in the last hours. Sometimes you can't avoid it.

"In my first window after I arrived we had big trouble after relegation and it was a bit the same, we had to do some business in the last hours. We had a game the next day and and you didn't know who will be with us.

"I don't like to do really late business because there's lots of madness and craziness and players are offered by agents to 20 different clubs across Europe. The player signs a contract and his first comment is that it's a childhood dream to play at this club. I don't believe in this.

REJECTED: Leeds United allowed Southampton's Adam Armstrong to move elsewhere (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"If you analyse all the top leagues – Liverpool, was there business in the last days of the window? Not at all. Bayern Munich? Nothing. Real Madrid? No incomings.

"I'm quite delighted, I have to say."

Unlike in the summer, Leeds were unable to fend off interest in the players they wanted to keep, rejecting a £10m Real Betis bid for striker Mateo Joseph.

"One thing that was important for me was to block all the interest (in Leeds' players)," said Farke. "There were a few approaches for our players but we wanted to keep the core group.

"Of course if you can allow a young player some game-time with a loan move (as they did with Joe Gelhardt, who joined Hull City, and Charlie Crew, who went to Doncaster Rovers) this definitely makes sense.

"Who should then strengthen your team? In January, especially, the options are limited and sometimes a loan player is available but which loan player should strengthen a team top of the table so you have to go for a loan player from a higher level.

"(There is) the Premier League, of course, but if a player is available on loan there is a reason.

"Does a player who doesn't make it into the top 17, 18 players of a bottom-half Premier League squad really improve us? Perhaps a player from the top half of the Premier League but if Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea loan a player out it's about guaranteeing game-time.

"The other option is permanent transfers and we explored it a little bit but quite often in January the options who are available and could improve your squad are over-priced.

"I don't think you should just do business because everyone is sitting in front of the TV watching breaking news or panicking or because all the others are doing this.

"I am also happy I work for a club that is doing business in a smart and sustainable way and doesn't think it has to pretend to be ambitious by doing a signing that makes no sense.

"I just want to work for a club that is not buying success but wants to build success and develop.

"I would never have ruled out a lucky coincidence that we found a perfect specialist in the No 10 position, at striker or centre-back, but it didn't turn out. So we go with what we've got and draw a line under it."

Leeds have probably the deepest squad in the division in terms of quality rather than numbers, yet Farke said: "There was not one time during this transfer window that one player knocked on my door to see me to say he wants to leave or has to leave. There were the loan players, but apart from this, there was nothing. That's a good sign."