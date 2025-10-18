Daniel Farke said Leeds United let them down in both boxes in a performance he was otherwise pretty satisfied with at Burnley.

The Whites manager was keen not to make a drama out of a 2-0 defeat where the numbers for his side were quite favourable. But his opposite number Scott Parker spoke about "fine margins", and both managers acknowledged they were decisive.

Leeds sloppily gave away a first-half throw-in, allowing Kyle Walker to deliver a brilliant cross for Lesley Ugochukwu to head the Clarets side in front, and when Pascal Struijk conceded possession in the second period, Luam Tchaouna lashed a terrific finish.

Especially once in front, Burnley were content to allow their hosts more of the ball, and from it they created nearly five times as many chances, but could not find the net.

Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Jayden Bogle missed particularly good opportunities to score.

Asked where things had gone wrong, Farke was quite clear: "In both boxes.

"In an away game at Premier League level you can't have better statistics than we did – we dominated every aspect: possession, shots, shots on target, big chances, expected goals, corners. I'm pretty sure when Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City travel here they won't do better away statistics than we did.

"The only thing that is important in football for the result is goals and they were missing.

POSITIVE SPIN: Daniel Farke (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"We missed an unbelievable amount of big chances, not just shots or strikes, but big chances.

"If you have one of those days when you can't bring the ball over the line, you have to be perfect defending.

"We defended well, we didn't allow much, but one situation per half.

"I was a bit annoyed with the goal we conceded in the first half. Of course it was a quality cross from Kyle Walker and a really good header but we should have defended the situation in the centre better.

ERROR: Pascal Struijk (right) after Loum Tchaouna scored Burnley's second goal (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"It was relatively easy to defender the header. I was not happy with this and we also had to be a bit more switched on to block the cross.

"The second half (it was a) strike out of 25 yards, a wonder strike, crazy curve of the ball. We could have stepped out a bit earlier, yes, but there's not much to moan about.

"I liked many aspects of this game . Normally 2-0 down in an away game with an excited home crowd, you open everything and concede counter chance after counter chance. There was nothing.

"We tried to keep going until the last second. There were many aspects to be pleased about but in terms of effectiveness you have to say they were the better side. Congratulations to them.

"It's important in football and this is what we have to add to our game."

Anton Stach let Ugochukwu go for the opening goal.

"I don't like to blame an individual player," said Farke. "The cross was in between the centre-backs but if you want to say he lost his man, it's your judgement. I don't speak too much in public about it.

"It was very obvious what happened there, it was easy, you can't just watch a cross. When the cross comes in, you have to defend the man in the box."

He also came to the defence of wingers Aaronson and Harrison, praising their workrate, and highlighting that it was Harrison's first Premier League start of the season, and that Aaronson had been away on international duty with the United States of America in midweek.

Parker praised the spirit his players showed under huge pressure after taking advantage of their two opportunities.

"In the first half I thought we showed our quality and we dug when we needed to dig," said the former England midfielder.

"The fine margins of what we do in professional sport, you're relying on bits of brilliance. The first goal was probably every bit of that.

"Kyle Walker's cross, if you could placed the ball where it needed to would have been spot on and the execution of the header at that moment, that's the quality you need, certainly in this league.

"The second goal epitomises that as well. I'd like to say I had an influence on that or we train that but it's bits of quality and individual brilliance that give us a bit air at the back end when pressure comes in.

"At the end of the game when you need to go to places, have a bit of nous about us, an understanding of what game dynamics need to be, there is no coach (for that). You're relying on men, you need to go off script, you need to dig and get to places to see the game out.