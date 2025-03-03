Daniel Farke reflects on Leeds United's valuable experience in 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United's thrilling five-match winning streak in the Championship came to an end on Saturday, but manager Daniel Farke could see benefits in it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a setback, but not a major one, and one Farke thinks his team can grow from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I addressed it straight away in the dressing room (and told them to) take the experience," he said.

"It's not a lesson, they're experienced guys.

"We spoke a lot before about it being important we start on the front foot. Since I took over at Leeds the feeling is whenever we go in the lead we always win it.

"If you just have this experience and not sometimes how costly it can be in the lead if you allow yourself to give two per cent less concentration and focus, if you never feel the punishment, (you think) the manager can speak about it, we'll do it (win) anyway, we can live with 98 per cent.

"I'd rather have this experience with the outcome still a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VALUABLE EXPERIENCE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"If we go in the lead, don't under-estimate the situation, because in one second in football the momentum can change a lot. Let's be always on it and focussed.

"This is what we were lacking a little bit after we went into the lead."

Leeds lost their way after Junior Firpo’s ninth-minute goal, but have never lost a league game from 1-0 up under Farke. Saturday was only their fifth draw.

Darnell Furlong got a deserved equaliser and whilst Leeds' intensity picked up in the second half, their quality was still off.