Daniel Farke reflects on Leeds United's valuable experience in 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion held the Whites to a 1-1 draw which allowed Sheffield United to whittle their lead at the top to three points by beating Queens Park Rangers.
It was a setback, but not a major one, and one Farke thinks his team can grow from.
"I addressed it straight away in the dressing room (and told them to) take the experience," he said.
"It's not a lesson, they're experienced guys.
"We spoke a lot before about it being important we start on the front foot. Since I took over at Leeds the feeling is whenever we go in the lead we always win it.
"If you just have this experience and not sometimes how costly it can be in the lead if you allow yourself to give two per cent less concentration and focus, if you never feel the punishment, (you think) the manager can speak about it, we'll do it (win) anyway, we can live with 98 per cent.
"I'd rather have this experience with the outcome still a draw.
"If we go in the lead, don't under-estimate the situation, because in one second in football the momentum can change a lot. Let's be always on it and focussed.
"This is what we were lacking a little bit after we went into the lead."
Leeds lost their way after Junior Firpo’s ninth-minute goal, but have never lost a league game from 1-0 up under Farke. Saturday was only their fifth draw.
Darnell Furlong got a deserved equaliser and whilst Leeds' intensity picked up in the second half, their quality was still off.
Even so, they hit the crossbar through Mateo Joseph and Daniel James, having much the better second half despite good breakaway chances for Furlong and Tom Fellows, twice.
