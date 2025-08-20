Daniel Farke says Leeds United's first win back in the Premier League will give his players confidence their approach is the right one.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning promotion to the top-flight has become an increasingly poisoned chalice as the financial gulf between it and the Championship has widened in recent years. The last six promoted teams have been relegated at the first attempt.

So it was important for the league that Sunderland beat West Ham United on Saturday, and especially for the Elland Road club to follow it by beating Everton 1-0 on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season it took until October for Leicester City to get their first Premier League win. Southampton and Ipswich Town did not get theirs until November.

Their combined points total of 59 was the lowest for a Premier League bottom three, breaking the record set 12 months earlier.

Farke has spoken repeatedly about not being cowed into abandoning the positive approach that served his 100-point champions so well a division down. He felt a more convincing home win than the scoreline suggested vindicated him.

"It's great for the confidence of what we're doing, great for the whole mood and for the team and the confidence to say it's the right choice not to change what we do, park the bus and put the ball in the stands," said Farke, part of two relegation seasons under much tighter financial restrains at Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want the ball, we want to dominate the game like we did in most periods of Monday's game. We played front-foot football.

HEAR WE GO: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"Of course there will be moments where you have to dig in and it will be important against Arsenal and Newcastle (Leeds' next two league games). We have to be well structured and a good unit against the ball, very compact in our defending.

"It was good for the confidence in our approach. For that (reason) it was a priceless three points."

Leeds had three debutants in Monday’s XI. Midfielder Anton Stach was excellent and left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson even better. That it was hard to judge goalkeeper Lucas Perri because he had so little to do was another compliment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Longstaff came off the bench along with Lukas Nmecha, scorer of their 84th-minute penalty.

DEBUTANTS: Anton Stach, Lukas Nmecha and Lucas Perri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"The experience of the first competitive game and the atmosphere is quite important," said Farke, who had Jaka Bijol suspended, Sebastiaan Bornauw as an unused substitute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not deemed fit enough for the bench.

"It will be beneficial for them to be the first team to get a clean sheet and a win under our belts. That will do positive things in terms of belief, confidence and mood and spirit."

Farke admitted he was not entirely confident when former Middlesbrough striker Nmecha, signed on a free transfer from Wolfsburg this summer, stepped up to take a penalty awarded when James Tarowski handed Stach's deflected shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a bit worried when he took the penalty because when he was on the sheet for taking the penalties but once a player comes on as a substitute I'm always a bit careful," he said.