Daniel Farke says Leeds United's first Premier League win can give players belief in approach
Winning promotion to the top-flight has become an increasingly poisoned chalice as the financial gulf between it and the Championship has widened in recent years. The last six promoted teams have been relegated at the first attempt.
So it was important for the league that Sunderland beat West Ham United on Saturday, and especially for the Elland Road club to follow it by beating Everton 1-0 on Monday.
Last season it took until October for Leicester City to get their first Premier League win. Southampton and Ipswich Town did not get theirs until November.
Their combined points total of 59 was the lowest for a Premier League bottom three, breaking the record set 12 months earlier.
Farke has spoken repeatedly about not being cowed into abandoning the positive approach that served his 100-point champions so well a division down. He felt a more convincing home win than the scoreline suggested vindicated him.
"It's great for the confidence of what we're doing, great for the whole mood and for the team and the confidence to say it's the right choice not to change what we do, park the bus and put the ball in the stands," said Farke, part of two relegation seasons under much tighter financial restrains at Norwich City.
"We want the ball, we want to dominate the game like we did in most periods of Monday's game. We played front-foot football.
"Of course there will be moments where you have to dig in and it will be important against Arsenal and Newcastle (Leeds' next two league games). We have to be well structured and a good unit against the ball, very compact in our defending.
"It was good for the confidence in our approach. For that (reason) it was a priceless three points."
Leeds had three debutants in Monday’s XI. Midfielder Anton Stach was excellent and left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson even better. That it was hard to judge goalkeeper Lucas Perri because he had so little to do was another compliment.
Sean Longstaff came off the bench along with Lukas Nmecha, scorer of their 84th-minute penalty.
"The experience of the first competitive game and the atmosphere is quite important," said Farke, who had Jaka Bijol suspended, Sebastiaan Bornauw as an unused substitute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not deemed fit enough for the bench.
"It will be beneficial for them to be the first team to get a clean sheet and a win under our belts. That will do positive things in terms of belief, confidence and mood and spirit."
Farke admitted he was not entirely confident when former Middlesbrough striker Nmecha, signed on a free transfer from Wolfsburg this summer, stepped up to take a penalty awarded when James Tarowski handed Stach's deflected shot.
"I was a bit worried when he took the penalty because when he was on the sheet for taking the penalties but once a player comes on as a substitute I'm always a bit careful," he said.
"His first one or two touches were not that tidy. I was thinking for one moment if I should step in and take the ball off him but thank God I clamed down and he proved me right with an ice-cold penalty."