"If the outside world hopes we all crumble, it won't happen."

Illan Meslier will not play for Leeds United in Saturday's FA Cup third round, but manager Daniel Farke says the under-fire goalkeeper still has his support, even going so far as to use it as an us-against-the-world rallying cry.

Karl Darlow will make his first appearance since mid-August when League Two Harrogate Town visit Elland Road for a 5.45pm game live on the BBC iPlayer.

But Farke insists the decision was taken long before the "poor" performance by the French goalkeeper which cost his side victory at Hull City last weekend.

Meslier’s awful error allowed Joao Pedro to bring the hosts back into the game at 3-2, and has been criticised for his part in the Hull goals either side of it as they drew 3-3.

Farke launched an impassioned defence of the 24-year-old, who has played every Leeds league game under him apart from two he was suspended for as 2023 became 2024.

"Karl will play, we've always planned this," he revealed. "For Illan it's good to have a little rest, especially after, you have to say, a poor game.

"He was one of the few players to have played every second in this festive period and Karl is an experienced player who needs and deserves a game.

"After a game of course everyone is annoyed, disappointed, angry and emotional. So was I when the ball went in for the second goal.

COSTLY ERRORS: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

"It's never possible to lead a massive and emotional club like Leeds United in panic mode. At least not how I lead the club.

"My approach is always a good balance of an honest assessment and not letting the standard drop. If I'm unhappy with some performances or something I see on the pitch, I address it. I am honest and open to speak about it, that's quite important.

"The second is still to trust and back my players. This is more or less the approach with Illan. I think it's fair to say he had a poor game against Hull, it was definitely a decisive mistake the second goal and it was not his big mistake but I think he could have also done better for the first and the third goals.

"There were a few games where he could and should have done better.

CUP CALL-UP: Goalkeeper Karl Darlow will make his first Leeds United appearance since the League Cup tie against Middlesbrough

"There was this strange and unlucky moment against Sunderland where the ball went into a divot and with a bit more awareness he could have saved the situation.

"There were perhaps one or two strikes during the season where a player of his calibre you would expect him to save it.

"I spoke with Illan about this. Although he had many clean sheets, many good saves and many good games he can show more consistency.

"But don’t forget what we've got, a 24-year-old who's also quite self-critical. Illan’s standards are the highest standards and he always wants to be at the top of his game.

"He was pretty disappointed with his last performance and I like it when a player is self-critical. We also must not forget we have a 24-year-old young man who came as a teenager and is always loyal to the club.

"It would have been easy for him to leave after relegation but he wanted to pay something back. He's highly-rated in the football world, in double figures in terms of millions.

"He has more than 200 games for us and 100 in the Premier League.

"He was named as the best goalkeeper in the Championship last year – not by us, by a neutral panel – and his performances were good enough to make sure we are top of the league right now. He has 14 clean sheets and many good saves.

"Am I 100 per cent happy with his performance during the season? No, I think he can show more consistency but he's one of our own and it's important in these moments to speak honestly about what he can improve but also to back him. I've signed a contract as manager of Leeds United not Leeds divided.

"If the outside world hopes we all crumble, it won't happen."